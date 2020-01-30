Diane Sams Wise COLUMBIA - Diane Sams Wise, 70, of Columbia, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born April 13, 1949, in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Louis Hutson Sams and Margy Howard Sams. Survivors include her son, Gary David Wise, Jr. (Roye); grandchildren, Gavin, Cassady, and Rowan Wise; sister, Cynthia Sams Powell (Robert); nephews, Robert and Mikell Powell; niece, Beth Powell; as well as "The Hole in the Wall Gang"; and numerous cousins and close friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Phillips and Rev. Richard Humphries officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Ellis Hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff of SCOA and Prisma Health Baptist. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or the animal rescue . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020