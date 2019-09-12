Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Schrader. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Schrader COLUMBIA - Diane Schrader of Columbia and Hilton Head Island, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Born May 5, 1932 in Hartford, CT she was a daughter of the late Robert Malcolm and Frances Josephine Morrison. Diane received her Bachelor of Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design and worked as a textile designer in New York City while living in Greenwich Village. She married Robert F. Scherer in 1957 and focused on raising their two daughters in Cranbury, NJ. In 1972, she married Donald P. Schrader, and they moved to Hilton Head with a combined family of five children. Diane owned and managed several successful businesses on Hilton Head, including Smugglers Cove, a Christmas, fudge, toy and gift shop. She was active in arts and community organizations, including the Hilton Head Art Association and Hilton Head branch of the American Cancer Society. Her later years were spent between Columbia, where she helped raise her granddaughters, and Hilton Head. She was an artist who brought her artistic talent and vision to everyday life, whether creating whimsical murals on bedroom walls or papering her kitchen with wine labels. She was a strong, intelligent, kind, social and generous person with a great sense of fun, who loved travel, art, food, and most of all, family. Diane is survived by her sisters, Roberta J. Nissi (Paul), Pamela F. Bidwell (Gus); daughters, Dana L. Gilchrist (Jim), Robin F. Scherer (Ivy Coleman); granddaughters, Lisle and Spenser; stepchildren, Kimberly A. Massa (Ernie), Glenn F. Schrader, Scott J. Schrader (Rosemary), and their children. She is also survived by children from Donald P. Schrader's first marriage, Cheryl Melton (Tom), Don Schrader (Carol), Kay Lynne Mitchell (Frank), Bob Schrader (Rita), their children and grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of life for Diane will be held at 5:30 PM on Sunday, September 15th at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, Diane's family requests that donations be made to SCETV or your local public broadcasting station. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Diane Schrader COLUMBIA - Diane Schrader of Columbia and Hilton Head Island, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Born May 5, 1932 in Hartford, CT she was a daughter of the late Robert Malcolm and Frances Josephine Morrison. Diane received her Bachelor of Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design and worked as a textile designer in New York City while living in Greenwich Village. She married Robert F. Scherer in 1957 and focused on raising their two daughters in Cranbury, NJ. In 1972, she married Donald P. Schrader, and they moved to Hilton Head with a combined family of five children. Diane owned and managed several successful businesses on Hilton Head, including Smugglers Cove, a Christmas, fudge, toy and gift shop. She was active in arts and community organizations, including the Hilton Head Art Association and Hilton Head branch of the American Cancer Society. Her later years were spent between Columbia, where she helped raise her granddaughters, and Hilton Head. She was an artist who brought her artistic talent and vision to everyday life, whether creating whimsical murals on bedroom walls or papering her kitchen with wine labels. She was a strong, intelligent, kind, social and generous person with a great sense of fun, who loved travel, art, food, and most of all, family. Diane is survived by her sisters, Roberta J. Nissi (Paul), Pamela F. Bidwell (Gus); daughters, Dana L. Gilchrist (Jim), Robin F. Scherer (Ivy Coleman); granddaughters, Lisle and Spenser; stepchildren, Kimberly A. Massa (Ernie), Glenn F. Schrader, Scott J. Schrader (Rosemary), and their children. She is also survived by children from Donald P. Schrader's first marriage, Cheryl Melton (Tom), Don Schrader (Carol), Kay Lynne Mitchell (Frank), Bob Schrader (Rita), their children and grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of life for Diane will be held at 5:30 PM on Sunday, September 15th at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, Diane's family requests that donations be made to SCETV or your local public broadcasting station. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close