Dianne Baker Harman WEST COLUMBIA - Dianne Baker Harman, 70 entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2019. Dianne was born July 28, 1948 to the late James Grant and Dorothy Bert Baker. Dianne was a devoted nurse for 42 years at the Baptist Hospital (currently known Prisma Healthcare), a member of Trinity Baptist Church, enjoyed doing crafts, loved animals and loved plants. Dianne was an outgoing person. She graduated from Eau Claire High School, and Greenville Nursing School. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Susanne Cummings; 3 grandchildren, Holden Parsons, Max Cummings and Ella Harman; SISITER, Marie Hannah; and sister-in-law, Dr. Harriet Harman; and a niece and nephew. In addition to her parents, Dianne was predeceased by her husband, John Harman; and daughter, Lori Harman. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

