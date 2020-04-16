Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Leary. View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne Leary GREENWOOD - Dianne Patricia Leary, resident of Greenwood, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home. Born on Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Julius L. Leary and Argyl Bowen Leary. Dianne was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the University of South Carolina. She retired as a Computer Analyst for Duke Energy in Charlotte after 25 years of independent living. Dianne's determined spirit allowed her to live a productive and independent life. She influenced and inspired friends, colleagues, and family members with her passion and creativity; her life is an example to everyone how using your gifts can maximize your life's ambition. She attended Greenwood First Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church. Surviving are a brother, Dr. Julius L. Leary, Jr. and wife Cindy, of Greenwood; two sisters, Lynne L. Lovett and husband Tommy, of Summerville and Kathie L. Marsh (Fiancé, Leon Johnson), of Columbia; beloved nieces and nephews, Lee Allison, Graham Lovett (Heather), Christopher Bowen Collins, Julius Linwood Leary, III (Lyndi), Caroline Leary Brown (Rob) and Jonathan Rhodes Leary; great nieces, Coral Lovett, Evelyn Argyl Leary, and Piper Jane Leary; great nephews, Braxton Allison, Porter Allison, Curren Allison and Robert Emmet Brown, IV. A private cryptside service will be held Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Webcasting of the service will be available beginning on Friday afternoon on Dianne's life tribute page at www.blythfuneralhome.com , where you can send messages to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dianne Patricia Leary Memorial Fund for Neuromuscular Disorders, C/O Greenwood Genetic Center, 101 Gregor Mendel Circle, Greenwood, SC 29646. The family would like to thank Dr. Cobb and Dr. Burnette along with her wonderful caregivers, and Homestead Hospice with Nicole Munnerlyn and Lacy Williams for their care and compassion. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Leary family. Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

