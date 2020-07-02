Dianne P. Maddox LEXINGTON Dianne P. Maddox, 68, passed away June 29, 2020. Born March 3, 1952 in Columbia, she was the daughter of Irene Poole and the late Leon Poole. Mrs. Dianne graduated from Dreher High School and retired from the University of South Carolina Athletic Dept. after 32 years. She loved spending time at the beach and supporting all USC Athletic teams and events. More importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her mother; husband, Raylie Maddox; daughters, Sheila Ruehl (Mark) and Cheryl Paul (Clint); grandchildren, Taylor and Bradi Ruehl, Pierson, Hudson, and Colton Paul; sister, Yvonne Martin (Dennis); and mother-in-law, Phyllis Maddox. The family will have a private memorial service to honor her life followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association-www.alz.org
. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Generations of Irmo Memory Care and Heart of Hospice for their loving care of Dianne. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com
