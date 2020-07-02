1/1
Dianne P. Maddox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne P. Maddox LEXINGTON Dianne P. Maddox, 68, passed away June 29, 2020. Born March 3, 1952 in Columbia, she was the daughter of Irene Poole and the late Leon Poole. Mrs. Dianne graduated from Dreher High School and retired from the University of South Carolina Athletic Dept. after 32 years. She loved spending time at the beach and supporting all USC Athletic teams and events. More importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her mother; husband, Raylie Maddox; daughters, Sheila Ruehl (Mark) and Cheryl Paul (Clint); grandchildren, Taylor and Bradi Ruehl, Pierson, Hudson, and Colton Paul; sister, Yvonne Martin (Dennis); and mother-in-law, Phyllis Maddox. The family will have a private memorial service to honor her life followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association-www.alz.org. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Generations of Irmo Memory Care and Heart of Hospice for their loving care of Dianne. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOMES 803-532-4411

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved