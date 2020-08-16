Dillard Norman Thompson, Jr. COLUMBIA Dillard Norman Thompson, Jr., much loved Father, brother, and friend died August 6, 2020 after a long illness. Dillard was born in Elberton, GA on August 2, 1946 and was predeceased by his parents, Lt. Col Ret., Dillard Norman Thompson and Katherine McCalla Thompson. Growing up in a military family, Dillard lived on bases and in homes around the world including Germany and Japan. In the United States, his family lived in Illinois and Sumter, SC. Dillard attended Edmunds High School in Sumter where he excelled scholastically and athletically. He was both a merit scholar and the most valuable player on his high school basketball team. He attended Furman University and received a B. A. degree. After college, Dillard worked for the Social Security Administration in Greenville, SC. After suffering a stroke in 1985, he moved to Columbia, SC to be closer to family. Dillard became a Unitarian Universalist while still in high school, He was a devoted member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, SC where he attended faithfully and served in leadership positions including being a member of the Board of Trustees. All during his lifetime, Dillard was a supporter of progressive organizations. He also loved nature and being in the outdoors whenever possible, especially in the mountains of Georgia. He lived gently on this Earth. His wonderful good nature, intelligence and sense of humor made lifelong friends of many that he met. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Wade Thompson of Seattle, Washington, his sisters, Karen Thompson and Stephanie Thompson of Columbia and his niece Kathleen Florence Warren of Seattle, Washington. Inurnment will be in the Memorial Garden of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, SC. A memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UU Congregation of Columbia, SC, 2701 Heyward St., Columbia, SC, 29205. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com