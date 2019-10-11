Dixie Lee Dyer COLUMBIA - Dixie Lee Dyer, 66 of Columbia, SC passed away September 25, 2019. She was born on October 31, 1952 in Columbia to the late Ernest L. Brown and Elsie Mae Brown. Dixie was a member of Alpine Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Spring Valley High School. She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Brown and her sister Vickie Watts. Surviving are her sister, Robin Brown and her brother Ernest "Mike" Brown. There will be a visitation on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2019