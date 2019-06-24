Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D.J. Beam. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

D.J. Beam RIDGEWAY - Davis Jones "D.J." Beam, Jr. departed this earth and went to be with his Lord and Savior June 22, 2019. He was born March 9, 1948, in Winnsboro, SC, the son of Davis J. and Myrtle B. Beam. D. J. was a graduate of Winnsboro High School and a Vietnam veteran. He served in the US Army and did two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a door gunner and crew chief on Huey gunships. His unit was the 195th AHC (Assault Helicopter Company.) They provided support for Special Forces operations in Cambodia and amongst the Montagnard people in the Highlands of Vietnam. He had great respect for the Montagnard people and often worried about what happened to them. During his second tour, his unit was in Cambodia seven months before Nixon revealed that information to the American nation on TV. The time spent in Vietnam and Cambodia was a defining moment of his life. He was retired from Fairfield Electric Cooperative after 36 years of service and owned Beam Pulpwood & Timber Company. As a member of Sawneys Creek Baptist Church he served as a Deacon. He loved and enjoyed all his grandchildren and especially enjoyed watching his granddaughters play softball. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vicky Pearson Beam; two sons: Davis Jones "Jody" Beam III (Kristie;) and Jonathan Owen Beam (Stephanie;) five grandchildren: Joshua Nelson Beam, Sumner Beam, Hailey Beam, Kennedy Beam and Paisley Beam; three sisters: Carolyn (Reggie) Robinson; Barbara (Bobby) Caldwell; and Helen (Tim) Bradley; and many nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William F. "Billy" Beam. Visitation will be held at Sawney's Creek Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. followed by his memorial service at 6 p.m. conducted by Pastor Dean Reynolds. Burial will follow in the Sawneys Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sawneys Creek Baptist Church, 14605 Highway 34E, Ridgeway, SC 29130 or a . Sign the online register at

