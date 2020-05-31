Dolores Bull Garch
Dolores Gatch LEXINGTON -- The family of Dolores Gatch would like to thank everyone for their calls and cards with regard to Dolores' passing. We thank those who donated a memorial to The PresbyterianCommunity, Lexington United Methodist Church and the Alzheimer's Association Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private burial on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Woodridge Memorial Park. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on May 31, 2020.
