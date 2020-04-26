Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Bull Gatch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Bull Gatch LEXINGTON Dolores Bull Gatch, wife of Dr. Charles E. Gatch, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born December 11, 1939, in the Providence Community of Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of Victor Ira Bull and Mary Ellen (Mamie) Brown Bull. She attended North Charleston High School where she sang in talent shows and the high school chorus, was in the National Honor Society, was a member of the May Day Festival Court, and was crowned Miss North Charleston. As a youth, she was a member of North Charleston Methodist Church and sang in the youth choir. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1961, with a degree in Elementary Education, spending most of her teaching career as a Kindergarten teacher. She and her family moved to Lexington, SC in 1972, where she was hired as one of the first two Kindergarten teachers in Lexington County School District One. She taught Kindergarten for eight years at Pelion Elementary School and transferred to Red Bank Elementary School where she stayed until retirement. Dolores was a soprano in the Lexington United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and sang at many weddings and funerals over the years. She was also very active in the Lexington County Arts Association (now Village Square Theatre) as a soloist, ensemble performer, prop creator, producer, lighting operator, costumer, and was instrumental in the productions of the Junior Arts program for the Association in the early '80s. She and Charles and their children, Mike, Jerry, and Vicky, performed musical selections as a family for community organizations and events and went Christmas caroling to the homes of various friends in the midlands area throughout the '70s and '80s. They continued this yearly tradition as their children's spouses were added to the family (after a singing audition, of course). Dolores was an accomplished pianist and soprano, but was talented in other areas as well. She knitted Christmas stockings for many babies in the community and was well respected among close family and friends for her cleverly written Birthday Ballads sung to the tune of "Davey Crockett" and filled with true stories from the life of the birthday person. She was known for her sense of humor and no-nonsense approach to life. She helped nurture her family through reading, arts and crafts, music, and established family traditions such as Easter egg dying that could rival an Olympic event. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was predeceased by her parents and a grandson, Charles (Charlie) John Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Gatch; her children, Mike Gatch (Mary Clare), Jerry Gatch (Sidney), and Vicky Jackson (Boyd); her grandchildren, Katie Gatch, Jimmy Gatch, Alex Gatch, Jody Jackson, Drew Gatch, Anna Gatch, and Jessica Jackson (Jasmyn and Jaelyn). The family will celebrate her life privately for now and will schedule a memorial service and celebration of life at a future date for her many loving friends to attend. Gifts and donations can be made in her memory to the Lexington United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, the , or the Columbia Presbyterian Community.

