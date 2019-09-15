Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Funeral service 11:00 AM Burial Following Services Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Berkus Friedman COLUMBIA - Dolores Berkus Friedman passed quietly surrounded by her children and dear sister on Friday, September 13, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, officiated by Rabbi Jonathan Case, with burial to follow at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery. Dolores Berkus Friedman was born on October 8, 1938 to Rose and Louis Berkus in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She grew up in Seattle, Washington with her younger sister Sharon and her cousin, the late Michael Lemberg. Dolores was married for 55 years to the late Sigmund Newman Friedman of Columbia, S.C. She is survived by her devoted sister, Sharon Franco (Albert), and her loving children, Susan Friedman Levinson (Ben), Beth Sheri Friedman and Jay Brian Friedman (Katherine). She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Molly Lauren Levinson, Joel Bryan Levinson (Tarin) and Louis Brian Friedman (Rebecca). Dolores leaves behind countless friends and family. The Friedman family would like to acknowledge and thank the dedication shown by Heartstrings Hospice, most especially the care and kindness given by Kaye James and Christine Lopes. The family would also like to thank the team of caregivers who showed her love and compassion during the past year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206; or Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Please sign the online guestbook at

