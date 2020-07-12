1/1
Dolores Scott
1940 - 2020
Dolores Ruth Scott LEXINGTON - Dolores Ruth Scott, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on June 27, 2020. She was born February 19, 1940 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She grew up in Florida; Rochester, Vermont and Waterford, Connecticut. She was an attentive and loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend. She loved her connections to family and friends, being in nature, and bird watching in particular. She loved to cook and share. She was adventurous and always ready to laugh and play. She took time to experience fully even small things and practiced gratitude. She will be remembered as self-less, kind, giving, big-hearted and always there for others, even at the expense of self. She is survived by her daughter and daughter-in-law, DaRel Christiansen and Tina Coffey; sons, Devin Hoagland and Kendol Hoagland; grandchildren, Soren Christiansen, Anya Hoagland, Faith Hoagland and Mya Coffey. She was predeceased by her mother, Roberta Chambers Smith and step-father, John Smith; aunt, Ruth Aldrich; cousin, Ronald Aldrich, aunt, Jesse Aldrich and maternal grandparents, Robert Chambers and Ruth Scott. Since we are unable, due to Covid-19, to hold an in-person memorial service we ask that you share memories and stories on her memorial page at barr-price.com. You may share photos directly with the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Audubon Society, The Nature Conservancy, Paws For Life, or No Kill South Carolina. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
