Don Barton McKnight WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Don Barton McKnight, 82, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. McKnight was born September 12, 1936 and passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife, Rosemarie McKnight. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2019