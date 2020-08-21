Or Copy this URL to Share

Don E. Mobley NASHVILLE, TN - Mr. Don E. Mobley of 2742 Old Matthews Rd. Nashville TN passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. He is survived by a daughter Donna M. Foreman Atlanta GA, two brothers, George Mobley Winnsboro SC, Harold Mobley Virginia Beach, one sister Helen Cooks Indian Head MD and host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 2 pm Sat. Aug. 22, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Fri. Aug. 21, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.



