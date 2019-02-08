Don W. Harrison LEXINGTON - Don Wayne Harrison, 71, passed away as a result of an auto accident on February 5. He was a member of Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. Don served on the Mission Committee, and supported the Migrant Ministry Program. Mr. Harrison graduated from Eau Claire High School and the University of South Carolina, both in Columbia, SC. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Minuteman Launch Officer at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mr. Harrison was a professional engineer and retired from the Savannah River Plant. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the guitar, playing with his dog Suzi, and traveling. In 2018, he fulfilled a long-time desire by visiting the island of Corregidor in the Philippines, where his father served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his wife, Amanda; son, Curtis Harrison; daughter Rebecca Yungandreas; step-daughter, Tiffany Plunkett; brothers, Jerry (Linda), Larry (Margaret), and Johnny (Tondia) Harrison; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt. He was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Opal Harrison, and his first wife, Mollie. Graveside services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Batesburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Migrant Fund, 554 Davega Dr., Lexington, SC 29073. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 8, 2019