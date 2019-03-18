Don Edward McBride COLUMBIA Funeral service for Mr. Don Edward McBride will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Tuesday at An Invitation of Prayer, 3740 Covenant Road with burial at Palmetto Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. McBride will be held today from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Condolences for Mr. McBride can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
|
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2019