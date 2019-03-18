Don McBride

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don McBride.

Don Edward McBride COLUMBIA Funeral service for Mr. Don Edward McBride will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Tuesday at An Invitation of Prayer, 3740 Covenant Road with burial at Palmetto Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. McBride will be held today from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Condolences for Mr. McBride can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Funeral Home
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.