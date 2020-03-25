Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Send Flowers Obituary



Don Royal Chandler KINGSTREE - Don Royal Chandler, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, passing away most peacefully at the McLeod Hospice House after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Mr. Chandler was born December 6, 1938, in his hometown of Lane, SC, the youngest son of the late Alvin Laurence and Janie Belle Royal Chandler. He was a 1956 graduate of Kingstree High School. Upon graduation, Mr. Chandler's career began at Thomas Ford Motor Company of Kingstree as a parts salesman, where he first saw his beloved wife of 56 years, Bertha Ann, when she came in to make her car payment. He left this job to become an auto mechanic and co-owner of Chandler's Garage for over 37 years where he worked harmoniously with his brother, together serving Lane as well as the surrounding communities. In 1994, Mr. Chandler became a shop mechanic/transpor-ter with the SC Department of Transportation from which he retired after 12 years. Don was a life-long and "All In" Clemson fan who looked forward to every football season for the fun rivalries. Mr. Chandler was an active elder, deacon, and Sunday School superintendent of his hometown Lane Presbyterian Church until it was closed in 1996. He, along with his family, then transferred membership to Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, where he was also a long-time elder. Don was a member of the Berean Sunday School class, the Men's Morning breakfast group and former chair of the Evangelism & Service committee. Through this committee, he coordinated and helped served the Blessed Angela meals to those less fortunate. Upon his retirement, Don continued his lifelong ministry of service to others through his visits to shut-ins and nursing home residents until he became physically unable. When his Parkinson's disease progressed, Don became an assisted living resident of The Methodist Manor and later as a skilled care resident of The Heritage Home, both in Florence, SC. In these communities, Don pressed onward with his true life's callingbeing God's disciple, sharing his light and love to all he encountered even until his last earthly breath. Surviving to love and cherish the precious memories of this good, faithful, disciple of God and servant are: his wife, Bertha Ann Ard Chandler of the home; his daughters, Donna Marie C. (Johnny) White, of Kingstree; Elizabeth Ann C. (Brian) Wieber, of Davidson, NC; his two granddaughters, Chandler Louise White and Caroline Elizabeth Wieber; and many nieces and nephews. Don also had special friends he considered family, Anne and Daniel (Danny) Caison of Kingstree, SC. Mr. Chandler was predeceased by his parents and brother, Alvin Laurence Chandler, Jr. A private committal service for Mr. Chandler's immediate family will be held in Kingstree Memorial gardens. A memorial worship and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 411 North Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556, or McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0051. The family wishes to express our gratitude for the love and support shown to us by so many. A special thanks to the staff of The Manor, Heritage Home, and McLeod Hospice for the loving care provided to Don throughout this journey. We thank God with every remembrance of you. Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2020

