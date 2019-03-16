Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald F. Brazell WEST COLUMBIA - Donald F. Brazell, 75, of West Columbia, SC passed away in his home March 12, 2019, at 9:57AM. He was born in Columbia, SC, to Franklin Brazell and Muriel Meyers. He Attended Brookland-Cayce High School and joined the army in 1961. He served his country for 21 years. He was deployed to the Dominican Republic, Vietnam and Korea. He was part of the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, NC and in FuCat with the 173rd Airborne in Vietnam. He served as a Drill Sargent at Ft. Jackson, SC and taught ROTC in Virginia at Fort Defiance High School and Augusta Military Academy. He retired Master Sargent E8 in 1982. He worked for the US Post Office for 20 years and was a private investigator for 20 years, but his love for his family and friends is what he will be remembered for most. He is preceded in death by a grandson Brett Brazell. He is survived by his wife, Sandra R. Brazell of 56 years; daughter, Donna Davis (Douglas), son Jeffrey Brazell (Sonia), daughter Lorie Austin,; grandchildren, Chase Davis (Amanda), Brittany Elrod (William), Alyxandria Davis, Jenna Cascio, Jarah, Cascio, Jillian Cascio, Christian Cascio, Ray-Anne Brazell and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Grace Baptist Church of West Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends at 10:00AM with service at 11:00AM. Burial will take place at 1:00PM at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

