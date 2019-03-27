Donald Harry Brodt, Jr. GASTON - Donald Harry Brodt, Jr., 60, Gaston, SC, passed away on March 11, 2019. Don was born March 22, 1958 in Torrance, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Harry Brodt, Sr. and Ora Belle Scott. He moved to Bald Knob, AR in 1972 graduating from Bald Knob High School in 1976. Later he relocated to SC for business. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Davis; and his two children, Donald Harry Brodt III (Ribka) and Brittany Abigail Burchfield (BJ), three grandchildren, Bryer, Jagger, and Reagan, and four siblings, Patricia Winiecki, Florence Crisp, Lana Widener and Ed Warfield. He began a construction career as an ironworker and most recently was employed as a superintendent with Pyramid Contracting in Irmo, SC. Memorial services will be held March 30, 2019 at 5 pm at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Rd, Bldg 4, Aiken, SC 29803. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2019