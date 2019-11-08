Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 12:30 PM Kilbourne Park Baptist Church Funeral 2:00 PM Kilbourne Park Baptist Church 4205 Kilbourne Park Road Columbia , SC View Map Burial 2:00 PM Red Hill Memorial Gardens 1932 Old Stage Road Mullins , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald C. Capps 1928 - 2019 COLUMBIA - Donald C. Capps, 91, passed away from a short illness on November 6, 2019. Born on August 30, 1928, he was the 11 th and last surviving child of the late Julius Walter Capps and Minnie Viola Snipes Capps. Due to vision problems, he attended the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. He later transferred to Mullins High School and graduated in 1946. Capps enrolled in Draughon's Business College in Columbia and, after graduation, joined Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company. He remained with Colonial Life for almost 40 years until his retirement. Capps married the late Betty Capps in 1949 and they remained happily married until her death in 2018. Don and Betty had two children, the late Helen Elizabeth Capps Holdcraft and Donald Craig Capps. In addition to his son, Craig, Capps is survived by three grandchildren, Aaron Holdcraft, Michael Holdcraft, Laura Holdcraft Setters and four great grandchildren, Brooke Holdcraft, Mason Setters, Elizabeth Setters and Juliet Setters. He is also survived by Laura's husband, David Setters, and Aaron's wife, Jaimie Unitus Holdcraft, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Capps was a member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church for 65 years. At various times over the years, Don served as a Deacon at the Church and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Don and Betty attended church faithfully until failing health prevented their attendance. Along with his wife, Betty, Don was a dedicated member of the National Federation of the Blind and worked tirelessly for 65 years to improve the quality of life for blind persons in South Carolina and throughout the United States and world. As part of his advocacy work, Don and Betty traveled to all 50 states and several foreign countries. He served as President of the National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina for over 30 years and as an officer of the National Federation of the Blind for over 50 years. In addition, he was a United States delegate to the International Federation of the Blind and attended conventions in Egypt, Spain and Australia. Don served on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind from 1981 to 2005. One of his proudest achievements was his role in the creation of the Rocky Bottom Retreat and Conference Center of the Blind in the mountains of Pickens County. Don and Betty's volunteer work for the blind was the result of their compassion, desire to improve the quality of life for blind persons and their deep Christian faith. Although he did not do this advocacy work for recognition or awards, Don received many awards over the years, including the following: Honorary Doctorate in Public Service from the University of South Carolina in 2001, Handicapped Person of the Year by both the City of Columbia and the State of South Carolina in 1965 and Outstanding Leader in Education Award given by the National School Public Relations Association in 1994. Along with his beloved Betty, they received the Order of the Palmetto in 2000, the highest honor bestowed by the State of South Carolina. In addition, Don and Betty were honored in 2001 by the South Carolina General Assembly with the adoption of a concurrent resolution by the House of Representatives and the Senate for their service to the blind of South Carolina. Don's funeral will be held at 2 o'clock, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, 4205 Kilbourne Park Road, Columbia with the Reverend Terry Smoak officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 in the Annie Green Building. Burial will be held at 2 o'clock, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Red Hill Memorial Gardens, 1932 Old Stage Road, Mullins, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, living memorials may be made to the Federation Center of the Blind, 119 South Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories and condolences may be shared at

