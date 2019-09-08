Donald E. Bishop COLUMBIA - Donald E. Bishop, age 60, of Columbia, S.C., loving companion for 29 years to David Barton and son of Lillie Mae Morton Bishop and the late Frank C. Bishop, entered into eternal rest at MUSC in Charleston, S.C. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. In addition to his faithful companion and his mother, he is survived by a brother, Frank C. Bishop, Jr. of Gainesville, Ga. and a sister, Betty Jo Jernigan of Augusta, Ga. He was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts but has lived most of his life in Columbia, S.C. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Campbello, S.C. He enjoyed watching old movies on the Hallmark Station, Blue Blood and Criminal Minds. His favorite restaurant was Cracker Barrel. He shall be greatly missed by his companion, his family and friends and all whose lives he touched during his life here on earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and he shall live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones. A service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Chaplain Edward Hardee officiating. The interment will follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery in Graniteville, S.C. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019