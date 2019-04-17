Donald Eberhardt Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eberhardt Sr..

Donald Eberhardt, Sr. GILBERT - Visitation for Donald Eberhardt, Sr., 78, will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Hospice: Lutheran Homes of SC, Chapin. Mr. Eberhardt passed away peacefully in his home in Gilbert. Born in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ola Eberhardt of Wilton, CT. He enjoyed spending his time on Lake Murray with his friends. He leaves behind a son, Donald Eberhardt, Jr. of Gilbert; daughters, Michele Eberhardt of Mt. Pleasant, and Karen C. Eberhardt of Charleston; 3 sisters, 1 brother, 2 grandsons, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Barr-Price.com (803-356-4411)
Funeral Home
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.