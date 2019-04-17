Donald Eberhardt, Sr. GILBERT - Visitation for Donald Eberhardt, Sr., 78, will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Hospice: Lutheran Homes of SC, Chapin. Mr. Eberhardt passed away peacefully in his home in Gilbert. Born in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ola Eberhardt of Wilton, CT. He enjoyed spending his time on Lake Murray with his friends. He leaves behind a son, Donald Eberhardt, Jr. of Gilbert; daughters, Michele Eberhardt of Mt. Pleasant, and Karen C. Eberhardt of Charleston; 3 sisters, 1 brother, 2 grandsons, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Barr-Price.com (803-356-4411)
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2019