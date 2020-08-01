1/2
Donald Gawrys
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Donald "Don" Edmund Gawrys COLUMBIA - Donald "Don" Edmund Gawrys, 60, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born May 5, 1960, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Edmund Gawrys and Elsie Marie LeGrand Gawrys. Don grew up in Columbia and graduated from Spring Valley High School. While in high school, he lettered in football and played in multiple state championship games. Don coached youth athletics and loved teaching children about sports and the value of teamwork. He was employed as an Ace Manager for Michaels Arts and Crafts for more than 10 years. Don had the unique opportunity of traveling around the country with his job. His primary duties were to mentor store managers and employees, as well as develop the stores performance. Don was a member of Northeast Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Survivors include his wife, Marybeth Gawrys; sons, Robert Edmund Gawrys of Greenville, SC and Michael Edmund Gawrys (Charise) of Columbia; granddaughter, Mikiyah "HAPPY" Gawrys; brother, Ronnie LeGrand (Wanda); sister, Karen Frazier; and nieces, Becky, Veronica, and Jennifer. Don is also survived by his great nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of extended family, friends, and business associates. The funeral service for Don will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. A livestream will be available 4 o'clock Sunday, August 2nd by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, 500 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
