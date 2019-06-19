Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Harry "Don" Keisler Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald "Don" Harry Keisler, Sr. CHAPIN - Donald (Don) Harry Keisler Sr., of Johnson Marina Road, Chapin, SC passed away on June 11, 2019, at 11:45pm at the age of 82. Don was born July 20,1936, in Columbia, SC. He was currently residing at Wellmore in Lexington SC. Born in Columbia, SC, he grew up in the Chapin/White Rock area. Don was the son of the late Harry Augustus Keisler of Columbia and the late Edna Riddle Keisler Wise of Chapin, SC. Don spent 40+ years in management with the combined companies of Western Electric, AT&T and most recently Lucent Technologies. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian B. (Roni) Keisler. He is survived and remembered by his loving sons Donald H. Keisler Jr (Lisa) of Carlsbad, CA and William Dean Keisler of Columbia, granddaughter Maria Nicole Keisler of Carlsbad, CA and Lauryn Hartwell (Michael) of Redbank, SC, great granddaughter Quinn Everly Hartwell of Redbank, SC, step-daughter Brantley Southers of Vitoria, Spain, step-son Perry (Tammy) Southers of Atlanta, Ga., sister Francis Derrick (Lavon) of Chapin, SC, niece Cindy Takach and family of Chapin and nephew Alan Derrick and family of Chapin. Don was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Irmo, SC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church, 1725 Old Tamar Road, Irmo, SC 29063. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Don Keisler to New Hope Lutheran Church.

