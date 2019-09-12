Donald Henry Logan, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Donald Henry Logan, Jr. will be held 11 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Friday at Second Calvary Baptist Church, 1110 Mason Road. Burial will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mr. Logan will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his daughters, Ny'Asia and Shania Logan; parents, Donald and Hattie Logan, Sr.; brother, Phillip Logan; sister, Margo Nicole (Cedric) Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephew and other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Logan can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 12, 2019