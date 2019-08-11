Donald "Donnie" Nelson Hines, Jr. COLUMBIA - Donald "Donnie" Nelson Hines, Jr., 54, of Columbia, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born on May 8, 1965, he was a son of the late Donald Nelson Hines, Sr., and Louise LaRue Rose Huff. Donnie was a long-distance truck driver and could always be found in his truck. He was very fond of his dog Harley. Donnie cherished the time he spent with his loved ones; especially the Sunday dinners he had with them. He is survived by his loving and devoted better half, Michelle Roberts; his sister, Donna Bowzard (Paul); and his nephews, Keith and Brian Taylor. A private service will be held at a later date in Charleston, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 11, 2019