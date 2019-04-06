Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald Ray Jordan, Sr. COLUMBIA - Donald Ray Jordan, Sr. was born on June 23, 1958 to Fredrick Jordan and Ida Mae Green. He lived with his adoptive mother, Rosalee James. Donald left this earthly life March 28, 2019. He later went to Conway High School where he played football and basketball then received his diploma in April 1979. Later he joined the boxing club coached by Ralph Williams. His favorite jobs were Ramada Hotel and last at Marriott Hotel where he worked as a chef. He loved to cook and we often teased about who food tasted the best. Donald is survived by wife Dorothy, two daughters, Gwendolyn Belton and Sabrina Mason; two son, Donald Jordan, Jr. and Ronald J. Stover; four grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2:00 pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

