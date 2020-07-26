Donald Joseph Lubitz COLUMBIA - Donald Joseph Lubitz, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. There will be a private family service on Saturday July 25, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Don was born on February 25, 1934 in Delavan, MN to the late Henry and Maude Lubitz. He married Shirley Cunningham on June 29, 1957 and they had just celebrated their 63rd anniversary together. Don had five children, Mora Clark, (Mike), Eric, Nancy Witcher, (Steve), Anne Carter, (Kent), and Kevin (Katie). He also had twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Don served in the U.S. Naval Air Force. He retired from the FDIC after 34 years and moved back to Columbia, SC. He was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Church. He enjoyed spending time at their beach house in Myrtle Beach. Don was a wonderful and loving person and will be greatly missed. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com