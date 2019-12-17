Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Keith Evatt. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Graveside service 2:00 PM Sumter Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Keith Evatt SUMTER, SC - Donald Keith Evatt, 73, husband of Eileene Marshall Evatt, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home. Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Dewey Haskell Evatt and Ruby Parker Evatt. Mr. Evatt was a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a master's degree in Criminal Justice. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was a U. S. Army veteran and served in Germany. He retired after thirty- four years from SLED as a Lieutenant. Surviving are his wife of Sumter; two step-daughters, Winn Richardson Eide (Duke) and Elizabeth Richardson; two brothers, Kent Evatt (Caroline) of Greenville and Parker Evatt of Chapin; two grandchildren, Evatt Eide and Liza Eide. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday in the Sumter Cemetery with Steve Gooch officiating. The family will receive friends at the home following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Agape Hospice,690 North Bultman Drive, Sumter, SC 29150, and the SC Fraternal Order of Police, Central Carolina Lodge #31, 311 North Main St., P. O. Box 1181, Sumter, SC 29151. Online condolences may be sent to

