Donald Lee Green WINNSBORO, SC - Mr. Donald Lee Green, 77, of 105 Cemetery Str., Winnsboro, SC passed away on Friday, August 24, 2020. He is survived by his sister (s), Thomasina Weldon, and Margaret Jordan; one brother, James Pearson; and a host of relative and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 29th in the Chapel of the Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro, SC, at 11:30am.



