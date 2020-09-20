1/1
Donald Lee Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee "Don" Johnson GREENWOOD - Donald Lee "Don" Johnson, Ed. D. died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Greenwood, SC. He was 93. Dr. Johnson was born August 26, 1927 in Windsor, SC to Thomas Allen and Leona Wise Johnson. He graduated from Clemson Agricultural College (now Clemson University) in 1949 with a B.S. degree in Vocational Agricultural Education, and later from the University of South Carolina in Educational Administration and from the University of Maryland with a Doctor of Education Degree. In 1949 he began teaching vocational agriculture at Green Sea High School in Horry County, SC. He served in the public schools of Horry, Anderson, and Calhoun counties as principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent of schools. After retirement in 1982 Dr. Johnson served for ten years as planned giving officer for Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC. In addition to his parents, Dr. Johnson was predeceased by his wife, Rachael Watson Johnson, his siblings, Grace J. Kaney, Lonell J. Hiers, Ona Wise J. Quattlebaum, Darrell T. Johnson, Louise J. Key and Daniel H. Johnson. Dr. Johnson is survived by his brother, William Allen (Bill) Johnson of Williston, SC, his "like a brother" nephew, James Carthel (Jay) Kaney, Jr. of Windsor, SC; his sons, David Watson Johnson of Columbia, SC and Timothy Lee Johnson of Etowah, NC; his grandchildren, Rachael Grace Johnson of Chicago, IL, Timothy Luke Johnson of Los Angles, CA, Jason Rowland of Etowah, NC, and a foster grandson, Daniel Spearman of Greenville, SC. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, Po box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Johnson family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved