Donald Berry McAlhany SEPTEMBER 29, 1946 JUNE 1, 2019 REEVESVILLE - Donald Berry McAlhany, 72, of Reevesville, SC and Chapin, SC, beloved husband of Rosemary Dukes McAlhany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Old St. George Baptist Church, 509 Old St. George Road, St. George, SC 29477 with Rev. James Way and Rev Ned Duncan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Heaton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sam Weathers, Russ Rickborn, Billy Crosby, Nick McAlhany, Anthony McAlhany, Rodney Faulling, Alex Hartley, Brady Crook, Thomas McAlhany, Andrew Faulling, and Brady Crook. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Bryant Funeral Home, 607 N. Parler Ave, St. George, SC. Donnie was born on September 29, 1946 in Reevesville, SC, to the late James Benjamin "Doc" McAlhany and Pauline Fender McAlhany. He was a member of Old St. George Baptist Church, a 1965 graduate of St. George High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1972 in Memphis , TN, Norfolk, VA, and aboard the aircraft carrier, USS America. He was the owner and operator of McAlhany Farms. He was predeceased by his son-inlaw, Will Owens, and his brothers, Kenneth and Larry McAlhany. Survivors include his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 51 years, Rosemary Dukes McAlhany; daughter, Donna McAlhany (Eric) Patten of Chapin,; son, Dr. Christopher (Hillary) McAlhany of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Adam Patten, Brantley Patten, and Sophie McAlhany; sisters, Patricia McAlhany (Rob) Glasser and Betty Jo McAlhany Broadway of Mt. Pleasant, SC,; sisters-in-law, Linda Ann McAlhany of Reevesville, SC, Diane (David) George of St. George, SC and Nancy (Manuel) Stanley of Estill, SC. Memorials may be made to Heaton Cemetery Fund, c/o Sam Weathers, 383 Cowtail Road, St. George, SC or Old St. George Baptist Church, 509 Old St. George Rd, St. George, SC 29477.

