Donald Mitchell CHARLESTON - Donald Mitchell passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Mitchell are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 10:00 AM, Monday April 29, 2019, at Nativity Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal, with Military Honors, will follow at 2:00 PM that afternoon at Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM, Sunday afternoon, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Born on December 1, 1939, Don was an Air Force veteran, devout Catholic, graduate of M.I.T. and Harvard and an accomplished businessman. He was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; his sons: Matt, Don and Patrick; his daughter, Mary Catherine and seven grandchildren. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365.
Published in The State on Apr. 27, 2019