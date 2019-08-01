Donald B. Monson ST. HELENA ISLAND - Donald B. Monson, 66, of St. Helena Island, husband of Hattie Monson, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence. Donald was born in Columbus, GA and was a son of Martha Frances Wilkinson and the late Charles B. Monson. He was raised in Miami, FL and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. Donald was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from Square D EC & M in 2015. He was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, Eastover SC, where he was a member of the choir. Donald was an inventive thinker having built an earth sheltered home and a large solar array in Columbia. Donald was very instrumental in helping pass a law where solar power could be sold back to the electric companies. He was a member of the Sierria Club and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed boating, swimming, auto reconstruction, woodworking, traveling, backpacking, camping and kayaking. Donald is survived by his wife of 43 years, his mother of Lady's Island and a number of cousins. No services are planned at this time. Please share your thoughts and stories about Donald by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019