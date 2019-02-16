Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Peluso. View Sign

Donald Wayne Peluso COLUMBIA - Donald Wayne Peluso (aka The Don, aka The Godfather, aka Zeus) died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home in Columbia, South Carolina. Don was born Pittsburgh, PA in 1939 and began his working life as a high school biology teacher in Pittsburgh and Atlanta. After moving to Columbia in the early 80's, he opened and operated a series of TCBY franchises and then co-founded Workplace Solutions with his wife Bobbie in 1996. Don was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and had an odd obsession with Charlie Brown and Spongebob Squarepants. He enjoyed playing tennis with his friends, spending time with his family, and doting on his dog Emma. Don's generosity, acceptance, and quiet strength will live on in the memories of his wife of 52 years Bobbie, his children Jennifer, Charlie, and Chad, his son in law Angelo and his four beloved grandchildren. There will be a private celebration of Don's life for family and close friends. Donations to the Watauga Humane Society in Don's name are welcome and appreciated and may be made to Watauga Humane Society at https://wataugahumane.org/donate or PO Box 1835, Boone, NC. 28607. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

