Donald R. Stephens WEST COLUMBIA- Visitation for Donald Ray Stephens, 71, will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of SC. Don passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home. Don was born in Columbia, SC on November 6, 1947 to the late Louis R. (Steve) and Sadie (Metts) Stephens. He was a mason at the Sinclair Masonic Lodge, Vietnam Veteran, charter member of the Oak Grove Fire Department, and a member of Edmund First Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Suzette Brigman Stephens; multiple nieces and nephews; closest to him were, James A Crim of West Columbia and Crystal Goodwin of Swansea. He was predeceased by his brothers, Louis R. Stephens, Jr. and David Samuel Stephens. A special thanks to Joey Young and Homestead Hospice for all of the care given to Don. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2019