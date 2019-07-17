Donald Ray Amick PROSPERITY - Donald Ray Amick, 74, of Prosperity, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born on December 15, 1944 in Chapin, he was a son of the late Ansel O. and Lillian Shealy Amick. He was an Army veteran and a former driver for Overnite Transportation. Mr. Amick is survived by his sons, Michael Ray Amick of Prosperity and Stacy Ray Amick and his wife, Dusty Broadway Amick of Columbia; sisters, Evelyn Harmon, Doris White and Betty Hyler all of Prosperity and Barbara Chapman of Chapin; a brother, Carroll Amick of Prosperity; grandchildren, Lillian, Thomas and Rosemary Amick. He was predeceased by brothers, Harvey Amick and James Amick. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. www.mcswainevans.com.
Published in The State on July 17, 2019