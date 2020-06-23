Donald Richard Joye JOHNSONVILLE - Donald Richard Joye, 88, of Johnsonville, SC, passed away at McLeod Hospice House, after a brief stay, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the widower of Frances Branton Joye. He was born December 30, 1931, and was the son of the late William Legrande Joye and Thelma Watts Joye Rogers of Johnsonville, SC. Until his retirement, he was self-employed as a construction general contractor. As a teenager, Mr. Joye joined the United States Army where he served until his honorable medical discharge after being wounded in the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal, the Korean Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Combat Infantryman Badge, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He is survived by four daughters Donna J. Roerk (Greg) of Sellersburg, IN, Kamela J. Kaiser (Kyle) of Johnsonville, Candice J. Gaster (Jamie) of Johnsonville and Marisa J. Crawford of Daniel Island, SC. He leaves eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Don is also survived by two sisters, Billie Cribb, of Hemingway and Mary Ann Bass, of Johnsonville; three brothers, Robby Rogers (Geri) of Johnsonville, Rev. Jimmy Rogers (Thelma) of Bonneau, Tom Rogers (Shirley) of Aiken and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, his parents, and two brothers and a sister. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 330 Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville, SC 29555. Burial directed by McKenzie Funeral Home will follow in the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, Hwy 41, Johnsonville, SC. Family will receive guests at the Cemetery following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church, Post Office Box 303, Johnsonville, SC 29555 or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205. McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Joye family.



