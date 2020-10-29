1/1
Donald Shealy
1923 - 2020
Donald Edward Shealy
November 8, 1923 - October 28, 2020
Batesburg, South Carolina - World War II, US Navy Veteran, Donald Edward Shealy of Batesburg, passed away Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. At age 96, he was the last surviving sibling of his late parents, George Curtis Shealy, Sr and Florence Davenport Shealy. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. As part owner of Shealy Furniture Store of Batesburg, Mr. Shealy was a well-known member of the Batesburg-Leesville community.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Anne Lee Meetze Shealy and later Eleanor Lybrand Shealy of Johnston. He is survived by sons, Bob Shealy (Gwen) of Saluda, Jeffrey Shealy (Jan) of Florida; five grandsons, Robert, Travis, Bryan (Mary), Andrew (Heather), and Cody; and two great granddaughters. He is also survived by step-daughter, Nancy Rushton (Clark); step-sons, Mike Lybrand (Donna), Mark Lybrand (Sandy); and several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, a private family graveside service will be held Friday, October 30th in Batesburg Cemetery with Rev. Preston West officiating. Active pallbearers will be Bob, Jeffrey, Robert, Travis, Bryan, Andrew, Cody and Larry Shealy.
The family is grateful to the following for Mr. Shealy's Care, Saluda Nursing Center Staff, especially the Riley Unit, Dr. William C. Sawyer and staff, Saluda County EMS. Memorials can be made to the 501c3 county EMS support, OnPoint EMS Network, 275 Grigsby Circle, Saluda, SC 29138.
Memories and condolences may be shared at MiltonShealy.com.


Published in The State on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
Batesburg Cemetery
