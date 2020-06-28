Donald W. Allen COLUMBIA A Celebration of Life Greeting and Gathering for Donald W. Allen, 89, of Columbia, will be held from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Willow Ridge Church, 104 Sycamore Tree Road, Lexington, SC 29073. Interment in Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Mr. Don Allen passed away June 20, 2020. Born in Decatur, IL, he was a son of the late Wilbur Warren Allen and Florence Waymire Allen. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1950, and attended Milliken University. As a young man, Don served his country in the US Air Force. He was in sales for most of his adult life, and sold meat for The Butcher Shop prior to his short illness and death. Don was a member and Honorary Life Deacon of First Baptist Church in Columbia for over 45 years; he loved telling people about Jesus, and carried a box of Bibles in his car in order to share with someone who needed it. Don most enjoyed spending time with his family; however, his love for his family was only outshined by his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Hall Allen; son, Kevin Allen (Penny) of Florence, SC; daughter, Miriam Beacham (Jim) of Columbia, SC; son, David Allen (Trisha) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Jeremy Allen (Breanna) of Graniteville, SC, and Chris Allen (Holli) of Lexington SC; Jimmy Beacham (Lindsey) of Columbia, SC, Rachel Cubbage (Ryan) of Lexington, SC, Mark Beacham (Payten) of Columbia, SC; Bryce Allen and Brennen Allen of Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren, Malachi and Ryker Allen; Amelia, Eli, and Abel Allen; Ellie, Harper, and Annie James Beacham; Nora Grace, Audie, and Joanna Cubbage. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilbur Wayne Hall and Lola Sternes Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church - Missions, P.O. Box 1000, Columbia, SC 29202, or www.fbccola.com/give/ or GRC's Mary Jo Livingston Scholarship Fund to provide mental health care for missionaries. Gifts may be mailed to GRC, 7520 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203, or https://grc.salsalabs.org/scholarship/index.html Friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.