Donald Wade
Donald "Ray" Wade COLUMBIA - Donald "Ray" Wade passed away on the morning of Tuesday September 8th, 2020. After growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Ray received a BA in Philosophy from Auburn University and went on to receive a Doctorate of Ministry from the Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville KY in the early 1980s. In 1970 Ray moved to South Carolina and was minister to several churches in Barnwell and Allendale counties. Ray founded the Barnwell County Developmental Center in 1975, where he served as Executive Director for 15 years. He moved to Columbia, SC in 1988, to accept the position as Director of Community Programs at SC Dep. of Disabilities and Special Needs and to marry Carol (nee Flannery) his wonderful wife of 32 years. Ray loved to be outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping and hiking and was a SC Master Naturalist with state-wide certification from the Clemson Extension. He was an avid nature photographer, serving on the board of the Carolina Nature Photographers Association, founding the CNPA's Conservation Photography program and creating cooperative programs with the Master Naturalists. He was an enthusiastic musician, singing, playing guitar, clarinet, accordion, and harmonica. But mostly, Ray helped people. As a minister, as a mental health professional, as a counselor and as a friend he touched hundreds of lives and always tried to leave things better than he found them. He will be remembered by his wife, Carol, the families of his two sons Bryan and Jason wade and his stepsons Evan Alexander and Brian Alexander. Memorials may be made in Ray's name to Sara Green, South Carolina Wildlife Federation, 455 St. Andrews Rd Suite B1, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 17, 2020.
