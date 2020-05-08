Donald Wayne Burgess
Donald Wayne "Donny" "Red Man" Burgess WEST COLUMBIA Donald Wayne "Donny" "Red Man" Burgess, 71, of West Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Crosson D. Burgess and Lona Garvin Burgess. He was a 1967 graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, and a member of the 1966 State Championship Football Team. He attended Newberry College, and served in the US Marine Corps Reserves. He had retired from Bell South after many years of service. Donny is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda D. Burgess; sons, Kip Burgess (Katherine) of West Columbia, Justin Burgess (Mandy) of Lexington; grandchildren, Callie Grace Burgess, Caleb Burgess, Henry Burgess and Oliver Burgess. In addition to his parents, Donny was predeceased by a brother, Larry Burgess; grandson, Crosson Avery Burgess, and his beloved fur baby, Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com

Published in The State on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 8, 2020
I Worked with Donny for many years at Bellsouth. He was always good for a laugh. We had some great times working together. A really great guy. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Jack Chapman
Coworker
