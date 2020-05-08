Donald Wayne "Donny" "Red Man" Burgess WEST COLUMBIA Donald Wayne "Donny" "Red Man" Burgess, 71, of West Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Crosson D. Burgess and Lona Garvin Burgess. He was a 1967 graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, and a member of the 1966 State Championship Football Team. He attended Newberry College, and served in the US Marine Corps Reserves. He had retired from Bell South after many years of service. Donny is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda D. Burgess; sons, Kip Burgess (Katherine) of West Columbia, Justin Burgess (Mandy) of Lexington; grandchildren, Callie Grace Burgess, Caleb Burgess, Henry Burgess and Oliver Burgess. In addition to his parents, Donny was predeceased by a brother, Larry Burgess; grandson, Crosson Avery Burgess, and his beloved fur baby, Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.