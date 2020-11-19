Donald William Amato, Sr.April 4, 1935 - November 17, 2020West Columbia, South Carolina - Donald W. Amato, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. Amato; parents, William and Aura Amato; and sister, Joyce Cooper. He is survived by his children, John W. Amato, Aura Amato, Donna Bright (Joel), and Donald W. Amato Jr.; 5 grandchildren, Amber Stanley, Robert Walker, Ben Sinclair, Chris Sinclair and Jessica Sinclair, and 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special adopted family Jan, Greg, Kyle, and McKenzie Pinnington. Born on April 4, 1935 in Rome, NY, Mr. Amato served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1953 to 1956. He was an avid bowler and fisherman.A funeral service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Attendees are asked to wear masks for COVID-19 safety.