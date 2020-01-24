Donna Anne Graham Rone WEST COLUMBIA - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Donna Anne Graham Rone, 74, of West Columbia, will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 170 St. Andrews Road, Columbia 29210. The Reverend Jill Beimdiek will officiate. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Palmetto Health Foundation Atrium Society, SCOA Cares Foundation, or a . For further obituary information on Mrs. Rone. Please go to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020