Donna Boone BISHOPVILLE, SC - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Donna Daniel Boone, age 62, will be held at 3:00 PM, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Tim Shirley will officiate. The family will speak with friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Donna died on Monday, January 7, 2020. Born in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Crystell Hoots and Herbert Elvin Daniel. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield. Donna was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and at times volunteered in The Women's Care Home. Some of her fondest memories were made with her family on the beaches of the Carolinas. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Curtis C. Boone; sons, J. Elvin Boone of Columbia; daughters, Jessica Boone of Elgin and Casey Boone of Camden; step-daughter Victoria Boone of Columbia; grandson, Greyson Baker; brothers Mark Daniel of Elgin and Gary Daniel of Lancaster; and sister, Sherry Dale (Mark) of Summerville. Donna was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Denise Daniel; and her brother, Mike Daniel. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Boone family at www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020