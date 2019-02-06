Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Crimm. View Sign

Donna Crimm LEXINGTON CO. - A celebration to honor the life of Donna Marie Crim, 68, ofLexington Co., SC, will be held at 3:30 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the sanctuary of Gethsemane Baptist Church located at 300 Alliance Road, Lexington, SC, with visitation prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Pastor Clayton Shumpert and Pastor Stephen Williamson will officiate. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 300 Alliance Road, Lexington, SC 29073. Donna entered in to the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on February 2, 2019, after a long battle with Mesothelioma of thecolon. Born on 5/8/1950 in Columbia, SC, to the late Kermit Roosevelt Crim and Mary Alice Furtick Crim. Donna was predeceased by her brother, Kermit Ronnie Crim. Donna is survived by her brother, Anthony Craig Crim; nephews, Jacob Craig Crim (Christina) and Jordan Marshall Crim; niece, Nicole Crim Canole; and her sister-in-law, Harriett Wilson Crim. Donna graduated from Brookland Cayce High in 1968, received an Associate Degree in Nursing at USC in 1971 and a Bachelor of Science at Bob Jones University on 9/1/1974. Donna started her career as a Pediatric Nurse at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, SC. She started at an RN in Pediatrics and worked her way to Head Nurse of the IntensiveCare Nursery. At Lexington County Hospital, she served asPediatrics/Adolescents Head Nurse, redesigning the Pediatric Unit developing written policies and procedures. She moved to Charlotte, NC and served as Head Nurse of Pediatric/Adolescents at Mercy Hospital, where she designed and maintained a 24-hour observation unit. Donna made her career final move and began a 31-year career at Presbyterian Hospital (now Novant's Presbyterian Medical Center). Donna wore many hats during her years at Presbyterian Novant. Beginning as a Quality Assurance Coordinator, she initiated a Quality Assurance Program for Presbyterian Hospital developed a QA/UR department, wrote procedures and led the JCAHO preparation for Presbyterian for multiple years. She became a Nursing QA Coordinator, designing a QA program for the Nursing Department at Presbyterian. Next, she served as a Senior Outcomes Manager and then the Manager/Director of Performance Improvement Home Care for Presbyterian/Novant Home Care and then Director of Education and Quality at Wesley Care Center (Owned by Presbyterian). The next 12 years would be spent working closely with physicians in the Novant Medical Group in two roles. Donna started as a Practice Administrator and the next year she became a Corporate Risk Manager for Physicians Services (serving over 500 physicians) and served Novant in this role until her retirement in 2016. Donna was dedicated to the physicians and patients and worked passionately on their behalf her whole career. Her passion and dedication was recognized by Novant Medical Group and Novant when she was recognized as NMG Employee of the Year in 2014. The family wishes to express special thanks to the caregivers of Compassionate Hospice for their loving care and support and to all the many friends, relatives, neighbors, doctors, nurses and staff.

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

