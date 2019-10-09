Donna E. Sanders-Seay COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Donna E. Sanders-Seay will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Thursday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road. Viewing for Mrs. Seay will be held today from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Surviving are her husband, James H. Seay; sons, Divad Lee Preston Sanders and Christopher Hampton Seay; brother, Charles Preston (Denise) Sanders; sister, Georgette Taylora Moses. Condolences for Ms. Seay can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2019