Donna E. Sanders-Seay

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Obituary
Donna E. Sanders-Seay COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Donna E. Sanders-Seay will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Thursday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road. Viewing for Mrs. Seay will be held today from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Surviving are her husband, James H. Seay; sons, Divad Lee Preston Sanders and Christopher Hampton Seay; brother, Charles Preston (Denise) Sanders; sister, Georgette Taylora Moses. Condolences for Ms. Seay can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2019
