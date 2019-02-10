Donna S. Gobbel LEXINGTON - Services for Donna Gobbel will be graveside 3:00 pm Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Steele Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday February 12, 2019 6-8 pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium Lexington Chapel. Donna was born November 8, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Virdell Taylor Steele. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Gobbel, son, Richard (Laurie) Steele, brothers and sisters, Diann Steele, Oliver (Shelby) Steele, LaVern (Debbie) Steele and Sara Steele. Donna was predeceased by her son, Robert (Robbie) Sanders, sister, LaVon Rish, brother, Micah Steele and Beloved pets, Snowball and Snoopy. In lieu of flowers make memorials to 128 Stoneridge Lane, Columbia, SC 29210 or SPCA Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Gobbel.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2019