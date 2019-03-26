Donna T. Mayes COLUMBIA - Donna Taylor Mayes, 70 of Columbia, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in Winnsboro, SC on January 15, 1949 to the late Willie E. Taylor and Bertha Davis Taylor. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Andrews Baptist Church with interment at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Donna is survived by her sons, Brandon Lee Mayes (Ginger Hipkins) and Blake Aaron Mayes (Ann); grandchildren, Rylee Marie Mayes, Lawson Amber Mayes, Baylor Leigh Mayes, Kayleigh Wadsworth; sisters, Janice T. Groomes and Kit T. Burroughs and brother, Steve D. Taylor (Sandi). She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vernon L. Mayes, Jr; a brother, Jerry T. Taylor and sister, Glen T. Sanders. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019