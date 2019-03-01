Donna Green McGinnis ROCK HILL - Mrs. Donna Green McGinnis was born on November 7, 1945 in Sumter, South Carolina, to the late Agnes Eagerton and Ralph Thompson Green, she passed away at the age of 73 in Rock Hill, South Carolina on February 25, 2019. Rock Hill, SC - Donna and her late husband Patrick McGinnis lived overseas for over 20 years while he worked in the Petroleum Industry. Donna traveled extensively around the world and enjoyed meeting new people and experiencing new cultures. She was preceded in death by her sister Patsy Green and brother Ralph Green. She is survived by her daughter and son in law Mary "Dee" and David Harris, her sister and brother in law Mary and Richard Peterson, her sister Bobbie Scott, and her brother Henry E Green and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to the , 919 N. Michigan Ave., Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611-1676.
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019